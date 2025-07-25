Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos on back-to-back storms: ‘This is the new normal’

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo17 seconds ago

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday said that the series of storms and heavy rainfall affecting the country should no longer be treated as exceptional, calling it the “new normal” for the Philippines.

‘This is not an extraordinary situation anymore. Do not think of it as a special situation, this is… I hate to use the overused phrase but this is the new normal. Ganito na talaga ang buhay natin kahit ano pa ang gawin natin,” Marcos said.

The President made the remarks as multiple weather systems battered the country this week, including Tropical Cyclones Crising, Dante, and Emong, along with the enhanced Southwest Monsoon or Habagat.

Marcos emphasized the need for long-term planning and adaptation, saying that tropical cyclones are unavoidable and that Filipinos must change the way they respond to these disasters.

A total of 40 cities and municipalities have declared a state of calamity as of Thursday morning, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC). These include the entire province of Cavite and 17 other areas in Metro Manila and other provinces.

Government agencies continue to provide relief and monitor further developments as rains persist in several parts of the country.

