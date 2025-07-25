Lawmakers urge simplicity in SONA amid flood crisis

As severe flooding continues to affect thousands of Filipinos, lawmakers are urging for a simpler and more modest conduct of this year’s State of the Nation Address (SONA).

House Speaker Martin Romualdez has called for a no-frills SONA on July 28, urging organizers to forego the usual red carpet fanfare out of respect for Filipinos affected by recent storms and monsoon rains.

“Many of our fellow Filipinos are struggling to get back on their feet. It would be out of touch to maintain a show of pageantry while our people are still in recovery,” Romualdez said.

He added that while formal protocols will remain, ceremonial aspects such as fashion coverage and extravagant staging should be set aside.

“I have requested the Office of the Secretary General, if possible, to retain formal protocols but forego red carpet fanfare, fashion coverage, and ceremonial staging. We will still observe decorum and tradition, but without the spectacle. The red carpet will be used for its functional purpose—not as a platform for display,” he explained.

Romualdez noted that lawmakers may still entertain media interviews as they enter the venue, in keeping with tradition.

The First Regular Session of the 20th Congress is set to open earlier in the day, before the President delivers his address at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

In the Senate, Sentor Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri said the usual pomp must be toned down, or even dropped completely, as many Filipinos remain affected by floods across the country.

“‘Wag tayong maging kapal mukha o manhid sa pangyayari sa ating mga kababayan. Tigilan na muna ang red carpet fashionista walk na may dyamante pa. Ang dapat natin intindihin ay ‘yung mga naglalakad sa baha at exposed sa leptospirosis,” Zubiri said.

Senator Loren Legarda echoed the sentiment, urging the government to focus on real issues and reflect the current situation in the country.

“Our people are suffering from the floods. We must use the occasion to address problems and be part of the solution. We should not be out of touch with the real state of the nation,” Legarda said.