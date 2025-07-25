ICC Delays Decision on Duterte’s Plea for Interim Release

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has temporarily postponed ruling on former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s request for interim release. The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I made the decision public on July 23, stating that it will hold off on issuing a resolution until the defense team provides additional action or when the chamber itself deems it necessary to proceed. The decision was made by a two-judge majority, with one judge dissenting.

Despite the delay, the ICC clarified that this move should not be seen as influencing the eventual decision regarding Duterte’s plea for interim freedom. Judges Iulia Antoanella Motoc and Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou supported the ruling, while Judge María del Socorro Flores disagreed with the majority opinion. Duterte’s legal counsel had argued that they needed more time to gather necessary information to support their application.

The prosecution, however, opposed the postponement, asserting that the defense filed its request despite knowing that some of their evidence was incomplete. They criticized the legal team’s strategy, claiming it was a delay tactic disguised as an urgent request for release. According to them, the defense should not be allowed to slow down the process just to strengthen a flawed initial filing.

In the meantime, Duterte remains detained at the ICC’s Scheveningen facility in The Hague. ICC Public Information Officer Caroline Maurel confirmed there has been no change in Duterte’s custody status. Speculation of his release had circulated, but Maurel emphasized that any actual release would be publicly confirmed by the ICC. Vice President Sara Duterte, who is currently in The Hague, declined to comment on these unverified reports about her father.