Latest NewsNewsTFT News

ICC Delays Decision on Duterte’s Plea for Interim Release

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has temporarily postponed ruling on former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s request for interim release. The ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I made the decision public on July 23, stating that it will hold off on issuing a resolution until the defense team provides additional action or when the chamber itself deems it necessary to proceed. The decision was made by a two-judge majority, with one judge dissenting.

Despite the delay, the ICC clarified that this move should not be seen as influencing the eventual decision regarding Duterte’s plea for interim freedom. Judges Iulia Antoanella Motoc and Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou supported the ruling, while Judge María del Socorro Flores disagreed with the majority opinion. Duterte’s legal counsel had argued that they needed more time to gather necessary information to support their application.

The prosecution, however, opposed the postponement, asserting that the defense filed its request despite knowing that some of their evidence was incomplete. They criticized the legal team’s strategy, claiming it was a delay tactic disguised as an urgent request for release. According to them, the defense should not be allowed to slow down the process just to strengthen a flawed initial filing.

In the meantime, Duterte remains detained at the ICC’s Scheveningen facility in The Hague. ICC Public Information Officer Caroline Maurel confirmed there has been no change in Duterte’s custody status. Speculation of his release had circulated, but Maurel emphasized that any actual release would be publicly confirmed by the ICC. Vice President Sara Duterte, who is currently in The Hague, declined to comment on these unverified reports about her father.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 2 10

Lawmakers urge simplicity in SONA amid flood crisis

1 min ago
TFT Featured photo template 1 11

Elisse Joson, McCoy de Leon confirm breakup

24 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 37

Philippine Airlines and Brands For Less Launch Exciting Promo: AED 30 Off for PAL Passengers

40 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 4 8

PNP Chief Torre Slams Tokhang as a Flawed Strategy, Distances PNP from Duterte’s Drug War

40 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button