Hulk Hogan, Wrestling Icon and Pop Culture Phenomenon, Dies at 71

Terry Bollea, better known to the world as Hulk Hogan, passed away on Thursday at the age of 71, according to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). A cornerstone of professional wrestling’s global rise, Hogan’s magnetic personality and memorable in-ring presence helped transform WWE into a mainstream entertainment giant in the 1980s and ’90s. WWE paid tribute, calling him “one of pop culture’s most recognizable figures” and extending condolences to his family and fans.

According to authorities in Clearwater, Florida, Hogan suffered cardiac arrest at his home and was transported to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No foul play is suspected, and an investigation is ongoing. TMZ was first to break the news.

Known for his signature phrases and charisma, Hogan was central to wrestling’s golden era, forging unforgettable rivalries with the likes of André the Giant and Randy Savage. His shocking switch to villain status in the WCW era, particularly as “Hollywood” Hogan and a leader of the New World Order (NWO), reshaped wrestling storylines and viewership for years. Despite his role in controversial moments like the infamous “Fingerpoke of Doom,” Hogan’s legacy as a transformative figure in wrestling history was already cemented.

Hogan also crossed into mainstream fame through film appearances, a cartoon series, and merchandise. But his later years were marred by controversy—most notably a leaked tape containing racist remarks, which resulted in a major fallout with WWE and damaged his public image. Though he apologized, many wrestlers and fans remained critical. He returned to WWE years later in a limited role but never regained his former universal appeal.

Most recently, Hogan was set to launch a new wrestling promotion called Real American Freestyle, aimed at spotlighting Olympic-style wrestling. His death comes just weeks before the league’s first event. Tributes have poured in, including from political figures like Donald Trump and JD Vance, with whom Hogan had aligned in recent years. Known for his larger-than-life persona, Hulk Hogan leaves behind a mixed but undeniably powerful legacy in both sports entertainment and popular culture.