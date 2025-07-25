Death toll from habagat and tropical cyclones rises to 25 — NDRRMC

The combined impact of the southwest monsoon (habagat) and three tropical cyclones has claimed at least 25 lives as of 6 a.m. Friday, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Of the total fatalities, three have been confirmed, one each in Central Luzon, Northern Mindanao, and the Caraga region.

The remaining 22 reported deaths are still being validated by authorities. These include:

• 9 in the National Capital Region (NCR)

• 3 in Calabarzon

• 3 in Western Visayas

• 3 in the Negros Island Region

• 2 in Northern Mindanao

• 1 in Mimaropa

• 1 in the Davao Region

Meanwhile, eight people have been reported missing.

The NDRRMC confirmed three of them: two from Western Visayas and one from Central Luzon. The five others are still under verification, two each in NCR and Calabarzon, and one in Western Visayas.

The NDRRMC also reported that over 3.84 million individuals, or 1.06 million families, have been affected by heavy rains and widespread flooding brought about by the intensified southwest monsoon and the recent weather disturbances.

The casualties occurred during the onslaught of the habagat and three tropical cyclones namely Severe Tropical Storm Crising (Wipha), Tropical Storm Dante (Francisco), and Typhoon Emong (Co-May).

Crising and Dante did not make landfall but still brought significant rains before exiting the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Typhoon Emong, however, made landfall in Agno, Pangasinan late Thursday night.