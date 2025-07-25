Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Baste Duterte flies to Singapore ahead of Torre boxing match

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed that acting Davao Mayor Baste Duterte flew to Singapore Friday morning, just days before his highly anticipated charity boxing match with Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III scheduled on Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

Duterte challenged Torre to the bout in a vlog, later insisting that the fight would only proceed if President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. orders all government officials to undergo hair follicle drug testing. Despite Duterte’s conditions, Torre accepted the challenge, saying sponsors have pledged to donate aid to communities hit by recent storms and flooding whether or not the fight takes place.

Ahead of Duterte’s trip, the Philippine National Police began setting up the boxing ring at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum. Meanwhile, Davao Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte urged Torre to sign a waiver absolving his younger brother of any legal liability should the match result in serious injury.

To ensure safety and integrity, the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) issued a resolution assigning accredited referees and medical personnel to oversee the much-publicized bout.

