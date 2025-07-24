Trump to Visit Manila for 2026 ASEAN Summit – Romualdez

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed his attendance at the 44th ASEAN Summit to be hosted by the Philippines in 2026, Philippine Ambassador to the U.S. Jose Manuel Romualdez revealed in an interview with NewsWatch Plus.

The commitment came during a conversation between the two following an official luncheon held in Washington as part of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent visit to the United States.

Romualdez recalled asking Trump directly if he would attend the summit in Manila. “Yes, I will definitely go,” Trump reportedly replied, according to the ambassador. Trump had previously stated in the Oval Office during a media engagement, “If I’m invited, I’ll go.” President Marcos formally extended the invitation, solidifying expectations that Trump will visit the country as part of the summit.

The Philippines is set to host the 44th ASEAN Summit in 2026, which will coincide with two major milestones in PH-U.S. relations—the 80th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 75th year of the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT). The high-level summit will serve as a platform to strengthen regional cooperation and reaffirm longstanding alliances among member states and key partners like the United States.

In his arrival statement from Washington, President Marcos described Trump’s anticipated visit as a “reaffirmation of our historic alliance.” He emphasized the importance of U.S.-Philippine relations, noting that the Mutual Defense Treaty remains a key pillar of the country’s security framework. “The United States is our oldest and only treaty ally,” Marcos said. “This visit and summit will mark another chapter in our shared strategic interests.”

