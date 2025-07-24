Philippine Labor Officials Visit Lithuanian Companies Amid OFW Hiring Boom

Philippine labor officials from the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) based in Prague, led by Labor Attaché Llewelyn Perez, recently conducted an inspection and outreach visit to employers of Filipino workers across Lithuania. The mission included site visits in Klaipėda, Tauragė, and Utena, where Filipino manpower continues to be in high demand.

In Klaipėda, the delegation visited RNDV, one of the Baltic region’s largest shipbuilding firms, which currently employs 300 OFWs. The team toured its modern training facility for new recruits in welding, electrical, and cable-related work, and also engaged with newly arrived workers.

The visit in Tauragė included discussions with Darbo Turas, a recruitment agency known for sourcing skilled labor for top-tier clients. In Utena, they met with UAB Biovela, a meat supplier and recent gold medalist at the 2024 World Steak Challenge. Biovela currently employs 30 OFWs and plans to expand hiring, citing the excellent work ethic of Filipino workers.

MWO emphasized the importance of safe and legal overseas employment, and encouraged aspiring OFWs to transact only with licensed recruitment agencies with approved job orders listed on the Department of Migrant Workers’ official website.