PhilHealth to offer services ahead of OFW Serbisyo Caravan in Dubai

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) will open its doors days before the much-anticipated Bagong Bayani ng Mundo – OFW Serbisyo Caravan officially kicks off in Dubai.

As part of the pre-caravan rollout from July 28 to 30, PhilHealth will set up at the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Dubai, offering vital services including membership registration, record updates, claims processing, and issuance of PhilHealth IDs and Member Data Records (MDRs).

Pre-registration is required to access the services, but walk-in clients with flights the next day may also be accommodated, according to the MWO-Dubai.

The main Serbisyo Caravan, organized by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), is scheduled for August 3, 2025, at Exhibition Hall 8 of the Dubai World Trade Center.

“Due to distance and time constraints, OFWs are faced with challenges in accessing government services. The Caravan serves as a one-stop shop designed to re introduce participating agencies’ various programs and services, deliver information sessions and offer support channels for OFWs and their families,” the MWO-Dubai said.

Here are the services you can avail of and the documents you need to prepare:

WhatsApp Image 2025 07 24 at 16.02.03

 

