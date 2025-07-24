PH passport rises to 72nd spot in global power ranking — Henley Passport Index

The Philippines has climbed to 72nd place in the 2025 Henley Passport Index, gaining one spot from its 73rd ranking last year.

According to the index released Tuesday, the Philippine passport now allows visa-free access to 65 out of 227 destinations worldwide.

This marks a notable improvement from its rankings in previous years: 83rd in 2021, 77th in 2022, and 78th in 2023.

Singapore retained the top spot in the global ranking, with its passport granting visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 193 destinations.

Japan and South Korea followed in second place, each offering access to 190 destinations.

Seven countries shared third place with visa access to 189 destinations:

•Denmark

•Finland

•France

•Germany

•Ireland

•Italy

•Spain

The Henley Passport Index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and is widely used by global citizens and governments to assess passport strength and international mobility.