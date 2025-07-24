Netflix Drops Meghan and Harry: $100M Deal Ends Without Renewal

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s highly publicized multi-year deal with Netflix—reportedly worth $100 million—will not be renewed when it expires this September, according to reports from The Sun. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex originally signed the deal in 2020 to produce a range of content for the streaming platform, including documentaries and lifestyle programming.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the decision not to extend the deal reflects a broader shift in Netflix’s content strategy, which has moved away from big-budget, multi-project agreements. The source also emphasized that there is “no animosity” between either party and that the collaboration has “just run its course.”

Despite the non-renewal, future partnerships remain possible. Meghan’s lifestyle show With Love, Meghan is set to return for a second season this fall, and the Duchess’s lifestyle brand As Ever, which launched in collaboration with Netflix, continues to perform well with several sold-out product drops.

The couple’s past projects under Netflix had mixed results. Their 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan remains the most-watched documentary debut on the platform. However, recent projects like Polo saw lower viewership numbers. Industry insiders note that Netflix achieved its goal by securing the headline-making early content from the couple—content that may have marked the peak of public interest in their media ventures.