Marcos says fourth SONA speech nearly complete

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA) speech is 80% complete, even after losing several days of preparation due to his official visit to the United States.

The President acknowledged that the trip cost him three days of SONA work but assured the public that efforts are underway to finalize the speech.

“What we have already written is substantial in terms of- the SONA is about 80 percent written. So, kaunti na lang ‘yung fine-tuning,” he added.

Marcos said his fourth SONA will differ from his previous addresses, as it reflects the country’s current situation.

He said the speech will continue to focus on the administration’s social programs.

“We will talk about the programs that we have initiated and will continue to promote and endorse… at the very least, until the end of this term. Hopefully, it will continue after my term,” the President said.

The President is set to deliver his fourth SONA before a joint session of Congress on Monday, July 28.