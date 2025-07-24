Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos invites Trump to visit Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has officially invited U.S. President Donald Trump to visit the Philippines.

Marcos confirmed the invitation during their bilateral meeting at the White House.

During a press conference held alongside Marcos, the media asked Trump when he plans to visit the Philippines.

“Soon,” Trump replied, turning to Marcos and adding, “He invited me.”

The Philippines is set to host the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in 2026. While the United States is not a member of ASEAN, it participates in the East Asia Summit, which includes the 10 ASEAN countries, the U.S., China, Japan, and other regional partners.

Next year, the Philippines and the U.S. will celebrate two diplomatic milestones—80 years of formal relations and 75 years of military alliance.

Trump previously visited the Philippines in 2017 for the 31st ASEAN Summit held in Manila during his first term as president.

