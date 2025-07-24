Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte Still Behind Bars at ICC as Court Dismisses Release Rumors

Staff Report

Former President Rodrigo Duterte remains detained at the International Criminal Court (ICC), contrary to circulating online rumors claiming his release. The confirmation came directly from Caroline Maurel, outreach officer from the ICC’s Public Information and Outreach Section, who relayed a statement from spokesperson Fadi El-Abdallah on Thursday.

“I can confirm that there is no change in the status of Mr. Duterte. He is still in the ICC detention center,” Maurel said, dismissing unverified claims that the former president had been freed. The ICC clarified that any official release would be immediately confirmed by the court itself.

Vice President Sara Duterte, currently in The Hague, refused to comment on the rumors, stating she knew the truth but was unsure if she had the authority to speak on the matter. Her silence further fueled speculation, though the ICC’s clarification aimed to shut down misinformation.

Previously, the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber I approved Duterte’s request to defer a ruling on his appeal for interim release. However, the court stressed that the delay should not be taken as an indication of any future outcome. Duterte’s legal team had earlier claimed an unnamed government expressed willingness to accept him should release be granted.

