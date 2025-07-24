Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DILG Chief Remulla Backs Off Humor After Sara Duterte Slams ‘Unprofessional’ Posts

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla has dialed back his online banter, saying “no jokes for now” after being publicly criticized by Vice President Sara Duterte for his casual social media messaging during government announcements.

Duterte, in a chance interview during her stay in The Hague, said she was surprised by the DILG’s tone on official platforms, stressing that “government must be professional.” Her remarks were seen as a direct hit on Remulla’s informal approach, especially after the department joked about being “too full from a good meal” before releasing suspension updates.

Responding on social media, Remulla took a more serious tone while announcing class and government work suspensions, stating in Filipino, “I won’t joke for now. Even the vice president criticized me.” He added, “No more bargains. My list was right this time.”

Despite earlier backlash from netizens and missed areas in suspension lists, Remulla defended his style, saying it worked during his time as Cavite governor. President Marcos Jr. also came to his defense, saying that what matters most is that the message reaches the people effectively.

