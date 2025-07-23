UAE shuts down 77 social media accounts for illegal domestic worker recruitment

The UAE government has shut down 77 social media accounts that were illegally offering domestic worker recruitment services.

During an investigation, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) found that these pages were not approved or licensed to recruit housemaids or other domestic workers.

The move was carried out in cooperation with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority during the first half of this year.

“We urge employers and both Emirati and resident families to deal only with approved and licensed domestic worker recruitment offices accredited by the Ministry,” MoHRE said in a statement.

The Ministry also warned the public against dealing with unlicensed recruiters online, as this may lead to legal risks.

“Avoid interacting with social media pages and accounts that promote unlicensed domestic worker recruitment, in order to protect your legal rights, which are ensured when dealing exclusively with offices licensed by the Ministry,” MoHRE added.

MoHRE then encouraged the public to check the official list of approved recruitment offices in the UAE, available at mohre.gov.ae.