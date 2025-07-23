Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE shuts down 77 social media accounts for illegal domestic worker recruitment

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago

Photo courtesy: MoHRE/FB

The UAE government has shut down 77 social media accounts that were illegally offering domestic worker recruitment services.

During an investigation, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) found that these pages were not approved or licensed to recruit housemaids or other domestic workers.

The move was carried out in cooperation with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority during the first half of this year.

“We urge employers and both Emirati and resident families to deal only with approved and licensed domestic worker recruitment offices accredited by the Ministry,” MoHRE said in a statement.

The Ministry also warned the public against dealing with unlicensed recruiters online, as this may lead to legal risks.

“Avoid interacting with social media pages and accounts that promote unlicensed domestic worker recruitment, in order to protect your legal rights, which are ensured when dealing exclusively with offices licensed by the Ministry,” MoHRE added.

MoHRE then encouraged the public to check the official list of approved recruitment offices in the UAE, available at mohre.gov.ae.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 min ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

QATAR

Qatari, Philippine officials meet in Doha to boost labor cooperation, OFW protection

2 hours ago
514269549 1220568773447851 3379578139896907992 n

PNP Chief Accepts Baste Duterte’s Fistfight Dare as Charity Boxing Match

3 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 25

Palace Rebukes VP Sara for Criticizing Typhoon Response, Rainwater Remark

3 hours ago
520698161 10162057027301795 3481249951595951428 n

Marcos Hails Reduced US Tariff as Major Win Despite Criticism Over Trade Deal

3 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button