Qatari, Philippine officials meet in Doha to boost labor cooperation, OFW protection

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin2 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Philippine Embassy in Qatar/FB

Philippine and Qatari officials held a meeting in Doha on Tuesday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation on labor-related concerns, including the protection of overseas Filipino workers.

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretary Jainal Rasul Jr. paid a courtesy call to Her Excellency Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman Al Thani, Undersecretary of Qatar’s Ministry of Labor, to discuss ongoing efforts to improve bilateral labor relations.

They were joined by Philippine Ambassador to Qatar His Excellency Mardomel Celo Melicor, Assistant Secretary Venecio Legaspi, Vice Consul Jeffrey Batac, and Labor Attaché Eduard Ferrer.

522645340 1048690080764790 4408149936394626254 n 1
Photo courtesy: DMW/FB

“The two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual concern, including mechanisms for the protection of workers, facilitation of high-level dialogues, and other ways to enhance cooperation in the field of labor,” the Philippine Embassy in Qatar wrote on Facebook.

The meeting also covered preparations for a ministerial-level gathering set later this year, where labor officials from both sides will further tackle concerns affecting OFWs in Qatar.

The DMW team is in Doha ahead of the “Bagong Bayani ng Mundo OFW Serbisyo Caravan” on July 25, which brings together 12 Philippine agencies in one venue at Philippine School Doha to provide essential government services to Filipinos in the host country.

