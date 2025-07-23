PNP Chief Accepts Baste Duterte’s Fistfight Dare as Charity Boxing Match

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Nicolas Torre III has accepted the challenge of Davao City Acting Mayor Baste Duterte to a fistfight—but with a twist: Torre proposed it be held as a charity boxing match instead.

Torre said the fight could be a way to raise funds for victims of Typhoon Crising and recent flooding, suggesting a Sunday bout at the Araneta Coliseum.

“Maybe this is a very good time for a charity boxing match. At least Mayor Baste and I can help those affected by the storm,” Torre told reporters. “I’m sure a lot of people will want to watch.”

The challenge stemmed from a vlog posted by Duterte, in which he called Torre out and accused him of being brave only because of his position. Duterte claimed he could beat the police chief in a fight, but labeled him a coward.

The online spat follows recent tension between the Duterte family and the Marcos administration, amid ongoing political drama surrounding Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment and her brother Baste’s appointment as acting mayor of Davao City.