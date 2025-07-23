Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

PNP Chief Accepts Baste Duterte’s Fistfight Dare as Charity Boxing Match

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 seconds ago

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Nicolas Torre III has accepted the challenge of Davao City Acting Mayor Baste Duterte to a fistfight—but with a twist: Torre proposed it be held as a charity boxing match instead.

Torre said the fight could be a way to raise funds for victims of Typhoon Crising and recent flooding, suggesting a Sunday bout at the Araneta Coliseum.

“Maybe this is a very good time for a charity boxing match. At least Mayor Baste and I can help those affected by the storm,” Torre told reporters. “I’m sure a lot of people will want to watch.”

The challenge stemmed from a vlog posted by Duterte, in which he called Torre out and accused him of being brave only because of his position. Duterte claimed he could beat the police chief in a fight, but labeled him a coward.

The online spat follows recent tension between the Duterte family and the Marcos administration, amid ongoing political drama surrounding Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment and her brother Baste’s appointment as acting mayor of Davao City.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 25

Palace Rebukes VP Sara for Criticizing Typhoon Response, Rainwater Remark

21 mins ago
520698161 10162057027301795 3481249951595951428 n

Marcos Hails Reduced US Tariff as Major Win Despite Criticism Over Trade Deal

29 mins ago
iStock 840165608

Over 32,000 residency law violators caught in UAE from January to June 2025

40 mins ago
518698255 1142314937933228 8061785048272590580 n

Marcos Defends DILG Chief Remulla’s Style Amid Criticism Over Casual ‘Walang Pasok’ Posts

47 mins ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button