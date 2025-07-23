Palace Rebukes VP Sara for Criticizing Typhoon Response, Rainwater Remark

Malacañang, through Presidential Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro, strongly pushed back against Vice President Sara Duterte’s recent criticisms of the government’s handling of Typhoon Crising and President Marcos’ rainwater reuse proposal.

In a briefing, Castro said VP Duterte is not in a position to comment on the administration’s disaster preparations as she is currently on vacation in The Hague and was absent during key emergency meetings held before President Marcos left for the U.S.

Castro emphasized that government agencies such as the DSWD, DOTr, and the Philippine Coast Guard had already acted swiftly, including providing free transportation and preparing food packs, all under the directive of the President.

Responding to Duterte’s sarcastic remark suggesting floodwater be sent to Malacañang for the President to drink, Castro said the VP appeared unaware of existing rainwater collection laws, specifically Republic Act No. 6716 enacted in 1989. She added that this proposal is rooted in sustainable water management policy—not simply storing water in pails as Duterte implied.

Castro also cited examples of active rainwater collection projects by the DPWH and legislative efforts by Rep. Robert Ace Barbers to mandate such systems nationwide, criticizing Duterte for mocking the idea without understanding its legal and practical basis.