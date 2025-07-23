Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Over 32,000 residency law violators caught in UAE from January to June 2025

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin41 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

More than 32,000 individuals who violated the UAE’s Entry and Residency Law were caught by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) during the first half of 2025.

The violations were uncovered from January to the end of June during nationwide inspection campaigns carried out under the theme “Towards a Safer Society,” aimed at ensuring that foreigners comply with the country’s residency and employment laws, WAM reported.

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Authority, said the campaigns are meant to reduce the number of violators, while also giving residents and tourists the chance to fix their visa status or leave the country legally.

Around 70 percent of the violators were deported after completing legal procedures, while others are in detention and will be referred to concerned authorities to enforce the law.

Al Khaili reminded the public that penalties also apply to anyone who hires or shelters people staying in the UAE without valid documents.

He added that the ICP will continue these campaigns and take legal action against violators to help maintain the country’s safety and stability.

