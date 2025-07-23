Marcos: PH foreign policy is independent

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said the Philippines does not need to balance its relations with the United States and China, emphasizing that the country’s foreign policy remains independent.

”There is no need to balance our relationship between the United States and China. Our foreign policy is an independent one,” Marcos said during a joint press conference with US counterpart Donald Trump at the White House.

Trump expressed support for the Philippines’ foreign policy approach, saying he respects Marcos’ freedom to pursue what is best for his country.

“I don’t mind if he gets along with China, because we’re getting along with China very well,” Trump said.

“I think he has to do what’s right for his country. I’ve always said, you know, make the Philippines great again. Do whatever you need to do,” Trump added.

Marcos is on a three-day official visit to the United States from July 20 to 22, upon Trump’s invitation. He is staying at Blair House, the official guest residence for visiting heads of state and dignitaries.

Trump described Marcos’ visit as an honor and recognized what he referred to as the Marcos family’s “great legacy.”

In a speech last year, Marcos acknowledged that both the U.S. and China play key roles in regional peace and security, and stated that the Philippines would not take sides or heighten tensions.

He has since clarified that decisions on territorial issues in the West Philippine Sea are made solely in the national interest, and are not influenced by foreign powers, including the United States.