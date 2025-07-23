Marcos Hails Reduced US Tariff as Major Win Despite Criticism Over Trade Deal

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. defended the Philippines’ newly signed trade arrangement with the United States, describing the reduced 19 percent tariff on Philippine exports—down from the proposed 20 percent—as a meaningful step forward.

Speaking after his bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, Marcos said the 1 percent drop, while seemingly small, is a “significant achievement” when applied to actual trade volumes.

While the agreement also allows more U.S. goods like vehicles, farm products, and medicine into Philippine markets, Marcos said it could result in lower prices for Filipino consumers, especially in healthcare.

He acknowledged the 19 percent tariff remains relatively high but emphasized that the deal serves as a foundation for future trade talks and improvements.

Calling it a “template,” Marcos expressed optimism that it will pave the way for better economic relations with the U.S., which remains the Philippines’ top export destination, accounting for $1.1 billion in shipments in May 2025 alone.