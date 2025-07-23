Estrada seeks creation of Disaster Resilience Department, Disaster Food Bank system

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed two measures aimed at strengthening the country’s disaster preparedness and response capabilities, including the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) and a disaster food bank.

Under Senate Bill No. 791, Estrada proposes the establishment of the DDR as the primary government agency responsible for leading disaster risk reduction, response, and recovery efforts.

The department would have a high level of authority to coordinate, monitor, and implement disaster-related programs across concerned agencies.

The proposed department is envisioned to address current fragmentation in government responses to natural and biological hazards, including typhoons, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, pandemics, and other climate-related threats.

“Given how natural disasters can seriously affect our country’s economic progress, it’s important for the government to put in place long-term strategies and practical solutions to manage risks and help communities become less vulnerable,” Estrada said in a statement.

Estrada also filed Senate Bill No. 2860, or the Disaster Food Bank and Stockpile Act, which seeks to establish a nationwide system of strategically located food and relief stockpiles. These stockpiles would be stored in calamity-proof, secure warehouses managed jointly by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The local warehouses would hold essential items such as non-perishable food, potable water, medical supplies, first-aid kits, tents, communication devices, and backup power sources. The bill mandates that these supplies have a minimum shelf life of two years and be sufficient to support local communities for at least three weeks. A first-in, first-out inventory system would also be required to prevent spoilage.