Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Estrada seeks creation of Disaster Resilience Department, Disaster Food Bank system

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 hours ago

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has filed two measures aimed at strengthening the country’s disaster preparedness and response capabilities, including the creation of a Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR) and a disaster food bank.

Under Senate Bill No. 791, Estrada proposes the establishment of the DDR as the primary government agency responsible for leading disaster risk reduction, response, and recovery efforts.

The department would have a high level of authority to coordinate, monitor, and implement disaster-related programs across concerned agencies.

The proposed department is envisioned to address current fragmentation in government responses to natural and biological hazards, including typhoons, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, pandemics, and other climate-related threats.

“Given how natural disasters can seriously affect our country’s economic progress, it’s important for the government to put in place long-term strategies and practical solutions to manage risks and help communities become less vulnerable,” Estrada said in a statement.

Estrada also filed Senate Bill No. 2860, or the Disaster Food Bank and Stockpile Act, which seeks to establish a nationwide system of strategically located food and relief stockpiles. These stockpiles would be stored in calamity-proof, secure warehouses managed jointly by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The local warehouses would hold essential items such as non-perishable food, potable water, medical supplies, first-aid kits, tents, communication devices, and backup power sources. The bill mandates that these supplies have a minimum shelf life of two years and be sufficient to support local communities for at least three weeks. A first-in, first-out inventory system would also be required to prevent spoilage.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo2 hours ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 5 7

Manny Jacinto to visit PH to promote ‘Freakier Friday’

15 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 4 7

BINI earns multiple nominations at 2025 Jupiter Music Awards

21 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 3 8

WHO urges immediate action against global Chikungunya outbreak

44 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 2 8

Marcos: PH foreign policy is independent

1 hour ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button