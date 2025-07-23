DOTr presses MRT-7 contractors, skyway management over Flooding Concerns

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) called on the contractors of the MRT Line 7 project and the Skyway management to address construction-related issues allegedly contributing to flooding in Quezon City.

Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon said he had met with the contractors of the MRT-7 project and directed them to clear any obstructions blocking drainage systems along Commonwealth Avenue.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) earlier said the construction of the MRT-7 Batasan Station may have partially obstructed the flow of rainwater, worsening flooding in the area. According to the agency, a manhole was built directly above existing drainage pipe culverts, and a footing wall may also be impeding water flow.

Dizon also raised concerns about the Skyway’s downspouts, which were reportedly not connected to proper drainage. The transportation chief said he instructed both SMC and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to coordinate and fix the issue.

The SMC denied that MRT-7 structures caused the flooding.

The company said all project components in the area were constructed outside existing drainage lines and in compliance with approved plans.

It added that while a portion of the drainage system was affected during earlier phases of construction, it was fully restored and certified by the DPWH in March 2025.

SMC also said an inspection after the recent flooding revealed that the drainage outlet was heavily clogged with plastic waste and debris, which may have reduced its capacity to carry rainwater.

The company noted that no documents have been presented so far to prove that MRT-7 structures obstructed drainage.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that six people have died due to the combined effects of Tropical Cyclone Crising, the southwest monsoon (Habagat), and a low-pressure area.

Over 1.2 million people across the country, excluding Eastern Visayas, have been affected.