WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed spotted riding Dubai Tram

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Photo courtesy: @khaliduk.32; RTA/IG

Dubai commuters got an unexpected surprise after spotting the Dubai Ruler His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum waiting at a tram station and later riding the public transport himself.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) shared a video on Instagram on Monday, July 21, capturing the UAE Vice President and Prime Minister standing on the platform, taking a look around the station and speaking with officials.

 

In another clip that quickly made the rounds online, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed appeared relaxed and seated inside one of the trams.

This isn’t the first time the Dubai Ruler has used public transportation. In 2023, he was also seen traveling on the Dubai Metro with his team.

These videos have garnered widespread praise from residents, many of whom appreciate how such moments highlight the leadership’s awareness and engagement with the everyday life and activities of the city.

