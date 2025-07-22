Latest NewsNewsTFT News

US Embassy to close consular services, visa appointments on July 23 due to severe weather

The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines announced that its Consular Section will be closed on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, for U.S. citizen services and visa appointments due to severe weather conditions in Metro Manila.

The Embassy said the safety of consular staff, U.S. citizens, and visa applicants remains its top priority. Those with scheduled appointments are advised to check their registered emails for detailed rescheduling instructions.

Visa applicants with concerns may contact the customer service center at (02) 8548-8223 or (02) 7792-8988, while U.S. citizens can reschedule passport or notarial appointments through the online system or reach the ACS unit at [email protected]. For emergencies involving U.S. citizens, call (02) 5301-2000.

The offsite Visa Application Center in Parañaque City will remain open for all biometrics appointments.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership.

