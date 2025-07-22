Starbucks Festival Mall branch under fire for labeling PWD customer; NCDA condemns discriminatory act

The National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) has called out Starbucks Festival Mall in Muntinlupa City after a viral post exposed an incident involving public ridicule of a customer with a disability.

This came after Marivic Cruz shared on Facebook that her husband, who has a speech and language impairment, was labeled based on his disability when he ordered coffee.

“My husband and I went to Starbucks at Festival Mall earlier to relax after work. We are both PWDs (my husband has a speech disability and I have a psychosocial disability). Since I was already tired, he was the one who ordered at the counter,” Cruz recalled.

“When he came back to our table, nag-iba yung aura nya. Then he showed me the name written on his cup,” Cruz wrote.

The cups were labeled “1/2 Speech” and “2/2 speech,” as seen on the photo attached to the post.

“Really, Starbucks!? This is so disappointing,” she added. “And then you even called out my husband based on the name written on the cup?”

According to Cruz, the branch manager apologized and acknowledged the mistake, but it had already caused them emotional distress.

“He rarely approaches people, and now it seems like he’s starting to feel traumatized even just by ordering at other restaurants. Knowing that I also have a social disability, this is just too much,” she continued.

A violation of the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities

The NCDA confirmed that the customers were tagged based on the type of disability reflected in their ID cards.

The agency described the act as “insensitive and discriminatory,” and said it violated Republic Acts 7277 and 9442, also known as the Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities.

“The Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities highlights the state’s responsibility to remove barriers that hinder the inclusion of persons with disabilities. This includes not only physical barriers but also social and cultural attitudes that perpetuate discrimination,” the NCDA said in a statement.

“In a society where inclusivity is paramount, practices that label individuals based on their disabilities can perpetuate stigma and further isolate them from mainstream activities,” it added.

RA 9442 specifically prohibits public ridicule, defined as any form of mockery or contempt, whether verbal or non-verbal, directed at persons with disabilities. The NCDA said this includes labeling that can lead to humiliation or emotional harm.

“The NCDA’s concern is significant because it emphasizes that organizations like Starbucks, as public establishments, must uphold the rights of all individuals, irrespective of their abilities. It is essential that businesses not only understand the legal implications of discrimination but also foster a culture of respect and inclusion among their staff,” the statement read.

The council has called on Starbucks to take “immediate action,” including corrective measures and employee training on disability rights and sensitivity.

“This call to action extends to all establishments, urging them to recognize the equality of persons with disabilities,” the council added.