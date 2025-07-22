SEC warns public against rising job offer scams on messaging apps

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned the public particularly job seekers, to be cautious of job offer scams being circulated through popular messaging platforms such as Viber, Messenger, and Telegram.

In a recent advisory, the SEC’s Enforcement and Investor Protection Department (EIPD) noted an “alarming” rise in reports related to fraudulent job offers targeting individuals online.

According to the SEC, the scam follows a “tasking and recharging scheme” in which victims are contacted via messaging apps and are offered seemingly simple tasks, such as placing orders, sorting items, or clicking on links, for a supposed e-commerce platform.

Victims are then instructed to make small initial deposits in order to access the platform and begin earning through paid tasks.

While some receive returns early on to establish credibility, they are later encouraged to deposit larger amounts to unlock higher-paying tasks.

For example, a victim may be asked to deposit ₱500 to receive a task worth ₱1,000. After completing the task and receiving payment, the scammer offers another opportunity with a larger payout.

This cycle continues, with deposit amounts increasing, until victims find themselves unable to withdraw their supposed earnings without making further payments.

The SEC emphasized that these schemes vary in mechanics but share a common pattern of luring individuals with small gains before coercing them into depositing more money.

“The EIPD urges the public not to engage in job offer scams and be vigilant when receiving job offers involving these scams and to immediately file reports or lodge their complaints,” SEC said in its advisory.

Complaints or reports may be filed via email at [email protected].