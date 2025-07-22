Sara Duterte tells public to send floodwater to Malacañang in swipe at Marcos

As floods continue to affect various parts of the country due to heavy rains from the southwest monsoon (habagat), Vice President Sara Duterte made a sarcastic remark suggesting that Filipinos should collect the floodwater and deliver it to Malacañang so President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would have something to drink. Her comment was a response to Marcos’ earlier idea to collect floodwater in Metro Manila for agricultural use.

Duterte referenced the President’s 2023 statement about constructing large water impounding areas outside Metro Manila. During an ambush interview in The Hague, Netherlands, she also criticized the administration’s approach to flooding, accusing it of using “political scapegoating” and trying to shift the blame to her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

When asked about the House resolution seeking to investigate the dolomite beach project, Duterte said she wouldn’t be surprised if the current administration probes everything the former president did and blames him for ongoing national issues.