Palace suspends classes, gov’t work in NCR and 34 provinces due to Habagat

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Malacañang announced that government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila and 34 provinces will be suspended on Wednesday, July 23, due to continuous heavy rains brought by the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat).

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin issued Memorandum Circular No. 90 upon the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The suspension covers the following provinces: Pangasinan, Zambales, Tarlac, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Cavite, Batangas, Rizal, Occidental Mindoro, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Masbate, Sorsogon, Albay, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Palawan, Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Abra, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Benguet, Nueva Vizcaya, Nueva Ecija, and Laguna.

Agencies providing vital services—including health, preparedness, and emergency response—will continue operations to ensure the delivery of essential functions. Non-vital personnel may adopt alternative work arrangements in line with existing regulations.

