PAGASA warns of intensified Habagat and possible cyclones in the next three days

PAGASA has advised the public to brace for more rains in the coming days due to the enhanced southwest monsoon (Habagat) and two low-pressure areas (LPAs) that could develop into tropical cyclones.

According to Engr. Christopher Perez of DOST-PAGASA, these LPAs may intensify the monsoon rains over the next two to three days, even though no official storm is currently active. PAGASA may issue a cyclone update by Tuesday afternoon or evening, depending on the LPAs’ development.

Until Friday, cloudy skies and scattered monsoon rains are expected to persist over most of Luzon, especially in the western section. PAGASA also raised an orange rainfall warning over Zambales, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Metro Manila, Cavite, Batangas, and Rizal—indicating potential flooding from intense rainfall. Yellow warnings were also issued for Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, and Laguna.

In the Visayas, floods may hit Occidental Mindoro, and rainfall is likely in Palawan, Iloilo, Guimaras, Capiz, Aklan, and Antique. Pangasinan in Northern Luzon has been placed under a high yellow warning level.

