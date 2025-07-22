Over 490,000 families affected by Habagat – DSWD

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said 490,418 families have been affected by heavy rains from the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat), with 14,191 families currently staying in about 500 evacuation centers nationwide.

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian reported that 92,590 family food packs have been distributed since Tropical Cyclone Crising hit, and relief operations will continue in the coming days.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), six deaths have been recorded due to Crising, Habagat, and a low-pressure area, with damages estimated at ₱413 million in infrastructure and ₱54 million in agriculture.

A state of calamity has been declared in Umingan, Pangasinan, as PAGASA warns of more rains with three low-pressure areas being monitored.