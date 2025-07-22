Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos orders suspension of SONA preparations to focus on flood response

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered an immediate halt to all State of the Nation Address (SONA) preparations after reports surfaced of government personnel installing materials in public areas despite severe flooding affecting many communities.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, in a statement Tuesday, said the President expressed dismay over the reports and directed the Department of Public Works and Highways and all concerned agencies to devote full attention to flood response and relief efforts.

“Let me be clear: all SONA-related preparations are hereby ordered immediately suspended,” Bersamin said.

Even while on an official visit to the United States, Marcos instructed all agencies to prioritize the safety and welfare of affected Filipinos above ceremonial events.

Malacañang has also suspended government work and classes across Metro Manila and 10 provinces due to the enhanced southwest monsoon that continues to cause widespread flooding.

