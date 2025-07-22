Interior Secretary Remulla stands by informal style despite backlash over class suspension posts

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla has dismissed criticism over his casual social media posts about class suspensions, saying his priority is to inform the public about safety and hazard areas during heavy rains caused by the southwest monsoon.

Speaking to ABS-CBN News, Remulla said that while some netizens, including actor Jake Ejercito and actress Jessy Mendiola, criticized his humorous tone as unprofessional and insensitive, his focus remains on effectively communicating vital information. He added that his approach is similar to what he used during his time as Cavite governor, and believes the public will eventually adapt to his communication style.

Remulla acknowledged the backlash but said the most important thing is that the public is informed. He emphasized that getting criticism is part of public service, but reiterated that he is simply doing his job and urged everyone to stay safe amid continued rain forecasts.