DOH urges public to take precautions against leptospirosis as rains, floods worsen

The Department of Health (DOH) is urging the public to stay vigilant against leptospirosis amid widespread flooding due to heavy rains.

DOH Spokesperson Asec. Albert Domingo, in a Malacañang press briefing, advised people to heed local government warnings and seek medical attention if they come into contact with floodwaters.

Domingo noted that symptoms of leptospirosis, such as fever, muscle pain, yellowing of the eyes and skin, and changes in stool color, usually appear two weeks after exposure. However, he emphasized that early intake of prophylactic medication can help prevent infection.

Leptospirosis primarily affects the kidneys but may also damage the lungs, heart, and in severe cases, the brain—potentially requiring ICU admission.

He urged anyone who has been submerged in floodwater to wash thoroughly with soap and water and consult a doctor immediately. Free medication is available at government health centers.

Domingo likened floodwater to toilet water, highlighting the importance of sanitation. He warned against ignoring early signs and encouraged preventive care, especially with more weather disturbances expected, such as Tropical Depression Dante and two other low-pressure areas.

