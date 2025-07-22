CIASI-UAE Solid JUMA joins FilSoC’s 6th anniversary celebration in Dubai

The Confederation of Ilocano Association Inc. “Samahang Ilokano” (CIASI UAE 61892 Solid JUMA) was among the Filipino community groups who took part in the 6th anniversary thanksgiving celebration of the Filipino Social Club (FilSoC).

Held on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai Deira Creek, the event gathered leaders from accredited Filipino organizations across the UAE for an evening of thanksgiving and cultural pride.

The celebration marked FilSoC’s six years of uniting Filipino groups, promoting volunteerism, and supporting the welfare and identity of Filipinos in Dubai.

CIASI UAE 61892 Solid JUMA’s presence reflected its continued commitment to community participation and preserving Filipino culture abroad.