VP Sara still expected at SONA, House ready to welcome her if she attends

Vice President Sara Duterte is still expected to attend President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s State of the Nation Address (SONA), according to House spokesperson Princess Abante, despite Duterte’s earlier announcement that she would skip the event.

Abante emphasized that attending the SONA is part of the vice president’s responsibilities. If Duterte changes her mind, the House of Representatives is ready to welcome her to the event, which will be held in the Batasang Pambansa complex.

Preparations for the SONA are already 90 to 95 percent complete, according to Abante, with around 1,500 attendees expected—similar to last year. Despite recent rains, she noted that preparations continued smoothly.

No security threats have been reported, and all inter-agency coordination meetings have been concluded. The House Secretary-General confirmed that invitations have been sent out and that most seats in the plenary and viewing areas are already taken.

The House will go on lockdown from July 23 to 27 to ensure security, allowing only essential personnel to enter. The 20th Congress will also open its regular session in the morning ahead of the SONA.