Senate may open Sara Duterte impeachment trial on August 4, says Escudero

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said he will propose that the Senate impeachment court reconvene on August 4, 2025 for the trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

He explained that this timeline allows proper notification to all parties and time for the House of Representatives to comply with the Senate’s earlier orders. These include certifying that the impeachment does not violate the constitutional one-year bar on multiple proceedings and confirming the new Congress’ intent to pursue the complaint.

The Senate initially returned the articles of impeachment in June without dismissing them, awaiting clarification and compliance from the House. Escudero clarified that the Senate is not rushing nor delaying the trial unnecessarily and emphasized that due process must be followed.

Meanwhile, youth group SPARK urged Escudero to inhibit from presiding over the impeachment court to ensure impartiality. Escudero rejected the call, stating that fairness means applying rules consistently to all parties, regardless of opinion or pressure.

Vice President Duterte was impeached on February 5 by over 200 lawmakers on charges of betrayal of public trust, constitutional violations, graft, and other high crimes. She has pleaded not guilty and dismissed the complaint as a mere “scrap of paper.”