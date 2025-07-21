Sara Duterte accuses Marcos administration of working with ICC to detain ex-president Duterte

Vice President Sara Duterte accused the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of cooperating with the International Criminal Court (ICC) to arrest and detain her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a speech during the “Free Duterte Now” rally in The Hague, Sara Duterte claimed the Marcos administration colluded with the ICC in pursuing charges of crimes against humanity against the former chief executive in connection with his war on drugs.

“Gamitan tayo dito. Kailangan nyo ng kaso. Kailangan namin palayasin yan dito kasi talong-talo na kami sa politika,” she said.

Vice President Duterte alleged that the ICC’s decision to prosecute her father lacked basis and was driven by political motives.

She also accused the ICC of interfering in Philippine governance, claiming the court is advancing a foreign agenda.

Rodrigo Duterte was arrested in the Philippines on March 11 based on a warrant issued by the ICC and is currently detained at the Scheveningen Prison in The Hague.

The ICC has not responded to Duterte’s claims directly.

“We can’t comment on political statements. The Court is a judicial institution and any challenges raised before the judges would be decided on by the ICC Judges,” ICC spokesperson Fadi El said in a statement sent to GMA News Online.

Malacañang has yet to issue a statement on the matter.