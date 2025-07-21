Marcos begins US visit, to push for stronger alliance and talks on tariff relief

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. arrived at Joint Base Andrews on Sunday afternoon for a three-day official visit aimed at deepening Philippine-US ties and pushing for progress on trade, investment, and security cooperation.

Welcomed by Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez and US Ambassador MaryKay Carlson, Marcos begins his first Washington trip under President Donald Trump’s current term. He is also the first Southeast Asian leader hosted by Trump since his return to the White House in January.

Malacañang said the visit reaffirms the long-standing treaty alliance between Manila and Washington, grounded in “mutual respect, prosperity, and regional stability.”

Before leaving Manila, Marcos stressed that addressing the newly raised 20% US tariff on Philippine exports is a top priority. He vowed to push for a bilateral trade agreement to soften its impact and secure long-term access to the American market.

“My meeting with President Trump is essential to advancing our national interests and strengthening our alliance,” Marcos said. “We will reaffirm our commitment to our long-standing alliances as an instrument of peace and development in the Asia-Pacific and beyond.”

A trade delegation led by Trade Secretary Cristina Roque arrived ahead of Marcos to continue technical talks with US officials on the tariff issue.