LTO brings online license renewal to OFWs in Japan after Taiwan success

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) has launched the second phase of its online driver’s license renewal caravan for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), this time in Japan.

LTO Acting Assistant Secretary Atty. Greg Pua Jr. said the initiative—coordinated with the Department of Migrant Workers, the Department of Foreign Affairs, and the Department of Labor and Employment—follows the successful rollout in Taiwan last year, where over 1,000 OFWs were assisted.

Pua expects a similar turnout in Japan. The caravan includes information campaigns to help OFWs learn to use the online renewal platform. He also said the event serves as a live testing ground to resolve technical issues based on user feedback.

To renew online, OFWs need a scanned copy of their expiring or recently expired license and a medical certificate from an LTO-accredited telemedical provider. A stable internet connection and smartphone are needed for the process, though Pua recommends using a tablet or laptop for telemedical exams.

After payment, licenses will be printed and delivered to Japan via courier within three to five days.

As part of the Bagong Pilipinas initiative, LTO plans to expand the program to OFWs in the Middle East, the U.S., and Europe.