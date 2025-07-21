Court denies bail request of Quiboloy and co-accused in human trafficking case

A Pasig City court has denied the petitions for bail filed by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and five of his co-accused in connection with a qualified human trafficking case involving allegations of sexual abuse and labor exploitation.

In its July 20 ruling, Pasig RTC Branch 159 said the prosecution had presented strong evidence indicating that the accused were likely guilty of qualified trafficking committed by a syndicate. Due to this, the court ruled there was a “great presumption of guilt” and thus rejected the bail requests. However, it clarified that the denial of bail does not equate to a final judgment and the trial will continue, allowing both sides to present further evidence.

Quiboloy’s lawyer, Atty. Israelito Torreon, said they intend to file a motion for reconsideration, arguing that the court may have overlooked key elements during cross-examination. He also denied any involvement by their camp in online threats directed at Pasig court judges.

Meanwhile, the private prosecutor representing the complainants welcomed the decision, expressing confidence that justice is within reach.

Quiboloy also faces other charges in Quezon City under laws protecting children from abuse and exploitation.