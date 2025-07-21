Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Court denies bail request of Quiboloy and co-accused in human trafficking case

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago

A Pasig City court has denied the petitions for bail filed by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and five of his co-accused in connection with a qualified human trafficking case involving allegations of sexual abuse and labor exploitation.

In its July 20 ruling, Pasig RTC Branch 159 said the prosecution had presented strong evidence indicating that the accused were likely guilty of qualified trafficking committed by a syndicate. Due to this, the court ruled there was a “great presumption of guilt” and thus rejected the bail requests. However, it clarified that the denial of bail does not equate to a final judgment and the trial will continue, allowing both sides to present further evidence.

Quiboloy’s lawyer, Atty. Israelito Torreon, said they intend to file a motion for reconsideration, arguing that the court may have overlooked key elements during cross-examination. He also denied any involvement by their camp in online threats directed at Pasig court judges.

Meanwhile, the private prosecutor representing the complainants welcomed the decision, expressing confidence that justice is within reach.

Quiboloy also faces other charges in Quezon City under laws protecting children from abuse and exploitation.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

KELA Template

Heavy rainfall reported in parts of Dubai, Al Ain, Al Dhafra

4 hours ago
IMG 5937

TJ Monterde’s ‘Sarili Nating Mundo’ concert sets record, new benchmark for Filipino shows in Dubai

4 hours ago
GwTWsS0XYAArAzn

Abu Dhabi set to unveil new attraction featuring AI-powered fountain display

5 hours ago
515048111 1137829718393481 3258314028917580472 n

LTO brings online license renewal to OFWs in Japan after Taiwan success

7 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button