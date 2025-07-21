Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi set to unveil new attraction featuring AI-powered fountain display

Kristine Erika Agustin

Photo courtesy: Mubadala/X

Abu Dhabi is set to launch a new waterfront attraction featuring an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered fountain show on Al Maryah Island.

At the center of the development is a 30-meter luminous sphere floating in the bay, surrounded by 1,000 AI-powered water jets that will move in sync with music by Ramin Djawadi, the composer behind popular TV soundtracks like Game of Thrones.

“We have officially launched the Al Maryah Waterfront enhancement project, a monumental development in transforming the island’s lifestyle and leisure experience,” Mubadala announced on X.

The water show is designed by WET, a globally recognized firm behind some of the world’s most iconic fountain displays, including the Dubai Fountain.

In addition to the fountain show, the Al Maryah Waterfront enhancement will include shaded outdoor areas, new food and beverage zones, and improved access to the waterfront, offering visitors more public space for leisure and recreation.

