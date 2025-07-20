Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Memorial mass held in Israel for Filipina caregiver killed in missile attack

The Philippine Embassy in Israel, along with members of the Filipino community, held a memorial mass on July 18 for Leah Mosquera, the Filipina caregiver who died in the Iranian missile attack in Rehovot on June 15.

The mass was led by Fr. Carlos Santos and was attended by the ambassadors of Singapore, Thailand, and Nepal; Leah’s sister Mae Joy; her friends in Rehovot; and several Filipino community leaders.

Bishop Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo conveyed the condolences of Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, to the Filipino community. Bishop Marcuzzo also gave a blessing to Leah’s photo at the end of the mass, followed by a flower offering by those in attendance.

In her message, Philippine Ambassador Aileen Mendiola extended her sympathies to Leah’s bereaved family and emphasized the importance of protecting civilians during times of war — especially migrant workers.

The Philippine Embassy and the Filipino community in the Holy Land continue to offer prayers for Leah’s eternal rest, and for healing and strength for the loved ones she left behind.

