Kidapawan OFW families finally receive long-delayed balikbayan boxes

21 hours ago

Three families of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Kidapawan City finally received their long-delayed Balikbayan boxes, which had been stuck in transit for years. Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac personally led the turnover of the packages, underscoring the sacrifices behind each box.

One family received two boxes from Kuwait that had been delayed for nearly three years. The mother of the OFW expressed deep gratitude, saying the goods were hard-earned by her child working abroad.

“These boxes carry more than just items—they hold the hard work and love of our OFWs,” Secretary Cacdac said, highlighting that the delivery of every Balikbayan box restores family dignity and fulfills a promise.

The effort was made possible through the collaboration of DMW, Bureau of Customs, OWWA, and other agencies after the signing of a Joint Administrative Order and Deed of Donation aimed at resolving undelivered and fraudulent shipments.

The symbolic turnover event was attended by DMW regional officials, representatives from Kidapawan’s local government, and members of the OFW Federation, showing unified support for protecting the rights and welfare of OFWs and their families.

