Ai-Ai delas Alas urges coffee chain to post clear ‘no pets’ sign after rainy day mix-up

Actress Ai-Ai delas Alas has asked a well-known local coffee shop to put up more visible “no pets allowed” signs after an incident where she and her dog were asked to leave a branch while it was raining.

In a Facebook post on July 19, Ai-Ai shared that she had entered a Starbucks branch with her small dog inside a pet stroller. They were allowed to order and stay inside for about 20 to 30 minutes before a staff member informed her of the store’s no-pets policy.

She said she was unaware of the restriction, and by the time they were asked to leave, it had already started raining. Ai-Ai clarified she understood the policy but suggested the store improve its signage, especially at entrances, to avoid confusion in the future.

“It would be helpful not only for pet owners like me but also for your staff who have to enforce the rule,” she wrote, adding that a sign saying “No Pets Allowed (Except Service Animals)” would go a long way.

The actress emphasized that her dog was secured and behaved, and her main concern was the lack of visible notice, especially during unpredictable weather.

