43 OFWs, including eight children, return home from Riyadh

After working in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for several years, 43 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs)—including eight children—returned home to the Philippines on July 19 under the government’s voluntary repatriation program.

Among them were 10 men from Bahay Kalinga 3 (Male Shelter), 25 women, and eight children from Bahay Kalinga 2 (Mother and Child Shelter). Four of the repatriates had medical conditions and were provided with appropriate assistance.

Carrying new luggage donated by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and financial aid from the Migrant Workers Office in Riyadh, the OFWs returned with joy, looking forward to reuniting with their families back home.

They were accompanied to the airport by Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Undersecretaries Dominique Rubia-Tutay and Jainal T. Rasul, Assistant Secretary Venecio Legazpi, and Labor Attachés Dominador Salanga and Solaiman Mutia.

In the Philippines, a “whole-of-government” team is ready to receive and support them, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure a smooth reintegration into their communities and families.

