Presidential Son Rep. Sandro Marcos being considered for House Majority Leader post

Ilocos Norte Representative Ferdinand Alexander “Sandro” Marcos is among those being considered for the position of House Majority Leader in the upcoming 20th Congress.

In a press conference on Thursday, La Union Representative Paolo Ortega said the name of Congressman Marcos has been mentioned but no final decisions have been made.

“There are many qualified members of the House for leadership positions. And regardless of the title, we need to see the work ethic. That is all I know so far,” Ortega said.

The lawmaker emphasized that while seniority plays a role in leadership appointments, other qualities are also taken into account, such as responsibility, relationship-building, and teamwork.

“It is also about being responsible, building relationships… We need teamwork to shepherd the passage of bills. The wealth of experience is considered, but it is combined with other factors,” Ortega said.

“As you’ve seen, we neophytes in the 19th Congress were provided enough training ground,” he added.

Sandro Marcos, son of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., was first elected in 2022 and served as Senior Deputy Majority Leader during his first term in the 19th Congress.

The House of Representatives in the 19th Congress was led by Speaker Martin Romualdez, a cousin of President Marcos Jr. and uncle to Congressman Marcos.

