UAE, Türkiye hold first strategic council meeting in Ankara

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan co-chaired the inaugural meeting of the UAE-Türkiye High-Level Strategic Council in Ankara on Wednesday.

The meeting is held during His Highness’ state visit to Türkiye.

The two sides explored opportunities to deepen collaboration across a broad range of strategic sectors aligned with their respective national priorities and shared interests, particularly under the framework of the UAE-Türkiye Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The discussions also reviewed progress in bilateral relations, with a focus on key areas such as the economy, trade, technology, industry, renewable energy, and food security.

Both sides discussed regional and international developments, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy and dialogue in resolving conflicts and promoting peace in the Middle East.

The UAE leader said the establishment of the Strategic Council reflects the strength of UAE-Türkiye ties and their shared commitment to growth, stability, and long-term cooperation.

For his part, Erdoğan welcomed the UAE delegation and affirmed Türkiye’s readiness to deepen strategic relations with the UAE.

A luncheon was held in honor of the UAE President and his accompanying delegation, which included senior ministers and officials.

