Serbisyo Caravan to launch in Riyadh, PH gov’t to bring full services to OFWs

OFWs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be the first in the Middle East to benefit from the “Bagong Bayani ng Mundo: OFW Serbisyo Caravan,” launching on July 18, 2025, at the Green Hall Bowling Center in Riyadh.

The initiative, led by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), aims to deliver whole-of-government services directly to Filipinos abroad, with various national agencies participating, expecting to serve around 4,500 individuals.

Joining the DMW are the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Trade and Industry, the Public Attorney’s Office, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Social Security System, Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund), Land Bank of the Philippines, and the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Attendees can avail of services including legal consultations, counseling, welfare and livelihood assistance, OWWA e-card processing, contract verification, national ID application, business support, and membership verification with various agencies.

DMW officials Undersecretary Dominique Rubia-Tutay and Assistant Secretary Venecio V. Legaspi, along with OWWA Administrator Patricia Yvonne Caunan and Labor Attaché Atty. Dominador Salanga, will lead the event.

The Serbisyo Caravan will also be held in the UAE at the Dubai World Trade Center on August 3.